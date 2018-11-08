Armistice 100: MP donates trees to help mark WWI centenary

Leuchars has been gifted two trees to add to community efforts to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins donated two saplings – a silver birch and a hazel – for planting in the community garden, next to one of two memorial benches due to be unveiled to mark the centenary.

The trees were planted by Mr Gethins, local councillor Bill Connor, and Wilma Henderson and Steve Davies of Leuchars Community Council.

Mr Gethins said: “The community council has worked so hard to develop this area into a lovely green space which people can enjoy. I was very pleased to be able to offer two trees from the Woodland Trust’s Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy scheme to Leuchars Community Council and I look forward to seeing them growing alongside the bench.”

Wilma Henderson said: “We are very grateful to Mr Gethins for offering us the trees. The weeping birch which we use for the Christmas lights display, was given to the village in 1982 to commemorate the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer and these young trees are an appropriate addition to the new bench which will mark the centenary of the end of World War I.”

Mr Gethins received five tree saplings from the Woodland Trust’s Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy scheme and wanted to give them to communities across his constituency undertaking significant projects. Another sapling will be donated to Tayport where work on the new community hub is underway.