Arrest made after antisocial behaviour at beach

Police in Fife have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male in connection with antisocial behaviour and disorder on Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach and surrounding area.

Officers were called to the area around 6.30pm on Saturday, May 19.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.

Community Inspector Stephen Kay of Dalgety Bay police station said: “The recent spell of good weather has attracted crowds to the Aberdour area and has historically been a favourite place for people to congregate.

“Following reports of antisocial behaviour we have dedicated additional resources to the area and will be regularly targeting locations where we’ve had repeated reports of disorder.

“Community Sergeant Kenny Bow and I would welcome any communication from members of the public, wishing to discuss the matter further by phoning 101 or email FifeCPTInverkeithingDalgetyBay@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”