Arts hub to be sold over lack of funding

A community hub in Buckhaven is to be sold, after the organisation that runs it could not secure funding for much-needed renovations.

For the last five years the team at Buckhaven Beehive has tried to secure funding to renovate Free Gardener’s Hall, with the hope of turning it into a centre for art, music and media projects in the area.

However, the group hasbeen unsuccessful at securing funding despite applying to various organisations, and has decided to sell the building.

The group had hoped to find £500,000 to upgrade the heating system, toilets and electrics, with a further £1 million required to complete the entire project.

The hall had been used to host various art and music groups, and was the venue for the twinning agreement signing earlier this year, between Levenmouth and Bruges, France.

Blair Denwette, a trustee at the Beehive, said the organisation was “bitterly disappointed” at having to make the decision, but explained that it was necessary.

“It has got to the point where, if we don’t do something, it will fall into disrepair,” he explained.

“We don’t have the money to do anything. We can’t do work on the building.

“It’s sad. It’s been a hard five years but to see the differences it has made and its potential to make a difference in the area, is what is hardest for us involved.”

Blair said the organisation itself would continue running, finding spaces for local clubs to use, saying: “We don’t want people thinking we are finished.”

He added: “The last thing we want is people to feel that there is nothing in the area anymore.”