Asteroids over St Andrews
Asteroids passed overhead at St. Andrews last week between 2am and 3am. I think it would of been braw to see them coming towards us although I think it would of been a bit scary and taken your breath away .
The sky was lit up on Tuesday, February 23 when four asteroids passed by the earth in a very close and very impressive sight.
Just by chance I was letting my wee dog out and witnessed this fascinating sight. It would of been better seeing them arriving but I think I would have panicked a bit!