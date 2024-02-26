News you can trust since 1871
Asteroids over St Andrews

Asteroids passed overhead at St. Andrews last week between 2am and 3am. I think it would of been braw to see them coming towards us although I think it would of been a bit scary and taken your breath away .
By Dianne BallantineContributor
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:30 GMT
The sky was lit up on Tuesday, February 23 when four asteroids passed by the earth in a very close and very impressive sight.

Just by chance I was letting my wee dog out and witnessed this fascinating sight. It would of been better seeing them arriving but I think I would have panicked a bit!