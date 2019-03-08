Auchtermuchty residents object to housing plan

Residents in a north east Fife village have set up an action group in opposition to plans to build around 30 new homes.

Muir Homes is seeking permission for a new development on a field between Millflat and Leckiebank Road in Auchtermuchty.

While five comments have been made in favour of the plan, just short of 50 comments have been made objecting to the proposal.

Millflat Action Group spokesperson Shona Dryburgh said many Auchtermuchty residents were concerned the proposal would bring around 60 additional cars into the village, posing a threat to the safety of pedestrians including schoolchildren using the village’s historic narrow roads which have no pavements.

“Safety should be the first priority here,” Ms Dryburgh explained.

“The site is right in the middle of the village and the access road, which Fife Council’s transportation department criticised, will come into Millflat which is a narrow, single track road.

“We have homes for the elderly at the top of Millflat, we have schoolchildren, the elderly, and vulnerable residents – myself included as I am a disabled wheelchair user. There are also young mothers with prams and toddlers, all using this road to access every service in the village.”

Mrs Dryburgh said the community was also concerned about the potential for additional homes to be built on the site.

She said: “We are not just fighting to prevent 30 houses being built but an unknown amount, potentially 120 homes. We feel strongly, that Muir Homes will push ahead in the future to do so.”

The group met with MP Stephen Gethins last week. He said: “It was good to meet the residents and hear their concerns. They are right to stand up for their community and safety and I hope councillors will listen to these concerns when the application comes before them.”

A spokesperson for Muir Homes said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by the residents and our traffic consultants are in discussion with Fife Council to explore whether improvements to the existing road network can be accommodated together with other measures which would address the concerns of the public.

“The area of land, which is encompassed in the current application, has been allocated by Fife Council as suitable for residential development in the current local development plan. The plan was the subject of public consultation and representation during its preparation and adoption period.

“The development proposals intend to provide both private and affordable social rent housing within the village to address the assessed housing needs.”