Auchtertool youngster delighted to be ‘normal boy’ after kidney transplant

Just weeks after undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant, Auchtertool youngster Milo Carter is enjoying life as a ‘normal’ boy.

The nine-year-old received his kidney from his mum, Sarah, in an 11-hour operation at the Queen Elizabeth Children’s Hospital in Glasgow at the end of August.

Within days the brave youngsters was up and about and was allowed home for overnight stays just a few weeks after his operation.

At first he had to return to hospital four times a week for check-ups, but that was gradually cut back as he improved, and now he only has to go once a week.

That’s something he is delighted about because, as he told the Press this week, he can “go to school with all his friends” and eat food “like a normal boy” instead of being fed through a tube.

And, although his diet is still restricted until his blood count is completely back to normal, he is enjoying a little bit of his favourite chocolate as a treat.

“He is doing really well and we were allowed home much sooner than we thought,” explained Sarah, who was only too happy to give her eldest son one of her kidneys.

“We both still get a little tired but, apart from that, Milo is doing great.

“Your kidneys filter your blood and create red blood cells. It took a bit for me to adjust to them going down to 50 per cent, and Milo’s count is still a bit low, but we are working to build that up.”

Milo says one of his favourite things is being able to take part in swimming lessons.

“Before he couldn’t even have a bath or shower because he had a line in for all his drugs, but now that is out he is able to go swimming which he loves,” said Sarah.

“His little brother, Noah (6) is loving having him at home to play with, and the school has been absolutely fantastic with him.

“Because there are just 36 pupils they treat him as one of their own and keep a close eye on him. At first he went in for a shorter time as he got tired but, within a few days , he was going normally and didn’t want to come home!

“We are all just enjoying being a normal family and doing things together, which we couldn’t before because Milo was always in hospital.

“We have even booked to go to Center Parcs next year, which we are all looking forward to and, eventually, we would love to go abroad for a holiday.”

Milo suffered heart failure when he was just three days old and underwent surgery to save his life. He was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in his kidneys when he was three years old. It spread to his lungs and liver. He had intensive chemo but eventually lost his kidneys and had to travel to hospital for dialysis for years until he had his transplant.