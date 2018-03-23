Awards for Fife Council foster carers

Over 50 Fostering and Supported Lodgings carers were presented with long service achievement awards at Fife Council’s first annual awards ceremony.

The event, at the Balgeddie House Hotel, was held to celebrate more than 1000 years of combined service among carers.

Cllr Fay Sinclair, Convener of Fife Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, paid tribute.

“It was a privilege to share in the celebrations and to thank our longest serving carers and their extended families for their dedication and commitment to our most vulnerable young people,” she said.

“If we add up their combined years of service it comes to over 1000 years of outstanding work making a difference to thousands of children and young people in Fife. Foster and Supported Lodgings carers play a vital role in providing security, stability and an alternative family for children and young people who are unable to live with their parents.

“I encourage anyone who is thinking about becoming a Foster or Supported Lodgings carer to contact the Council and join this amazing work.”

Dougie Dunlop, Head of Education & Children’s Services, called the carers’ energy and commitment “a priceless contribution”.

“We know that children who are fostered are more likely to go on to have healthy happy lives compared to other disadvantaged children,” he said, “foster care gives them the best chance to develop their talents and interests and gives them the foundation to move into independence.

“I’m sure every one who received awards will also have received many, many thanks from the children they have cared for over the years.

“I can’t think of any gift that is more valuable than the time, and understanding that Foster and Supported Lodgings carers give.”