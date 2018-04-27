Awards success for butchers in Fife

A Cardenden butcher has struck gold with his special products for the summer of 2018.

Andrew Kirk, which is based in Station Road, had success in the recent Craft Butcher Awards evaluation for beefburgers, speciality burgers and own cured bacon that was judged at Forth Valley College, Stirling earlier this month.

Having been subjected to the rigourous and stringent judging process, success came with a gold award for their steak burger with spring onion and Lockerbie cheddar; steak burger with chorizo, green pepper and silver for their steak burger, steak burger with chill and tomato and steakburger with beetroot and Lockerbie cheddar.

Andrew Kirk was delighted to win accolades for a few of his products and was presented with his gold and silver awards at the recent regional meeting in the Dewars Centre, Perth held by the event organisers, Scottish Craft Butchers.

The other local winners were: Burntisland butcher Tom Courts Quality Foods which scooped gold for its beefburger and steak and spring onion burger.

It also won silver awards for its spicy chicken burger, pork and apple burger and luxury steak burger.

While The Buffalo Farm in Kirkcaldy scooped a silver accolade for its beef steakburger and The Butcher Shop in Kinghorn won silver for its beefburger.

Paul Boyle, president of the Scottish Craft Butchers, congratulated all the winners for producing products which really appeal to their local customers.

He said: “These evaluations always reveals really appealing products that craft butchers make and sell.

“The diverse range of interesting products come as a response to customer becoming more adventurous with their tastes and they are always keen to support local businesses who make innovative quality products.”

He added: “It is always worth going the extra mile for something extra special.”