Awards win for local charity

A Glenrothes-based charity which provides free or low cost household goods to disadvantaged families and individuals, is celebrating after winning two awards.

The Castle Furniture Project won the gold award in the Employer of the Year in the health and disabilities category, as well as an individual award for one of its employees, at the Fife Business Diversity Awards earlier this month.

Graeme Mann collected the Silver Employee Award in the adult category at the ceremony, which was held at the Bay Hotel in Pettycur.

Gail Jackson, operations manager, described the award wins as a “fantastic achievement for the Castle Furniture Project”.

She added: “We do a lot of work for people with disabilities and mental health issues, so to win and to be recognised for the work that we do was an amazing achievement.”

The organisation collects household goods free of charge, providing the labour and transport.

They are then sorted, assessed, repaired where needed, and displayed at its warehouse.

The project also offers marginalised groups the chance to work in a safe and supportive environment.

Speaking of Graeme’s award win, Gail said: “It’s given him his life back again, being put back into employment after suffering for so long with illness.

“He was delighted.”

The Fife Business Diversity Awards celebrate organisations which create inclusive work places and support vulnerable people across Fife.