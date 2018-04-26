Baby announcement for Ruth Davidson and partner

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives and her partner Jen Wilson have just announced they are expecting a baby.

In a statement issued in the last hour, the popular politician who is MSP for Edinburgh Central, said the couple were “excited and daunted” at the prospect.

Ms Davidson began her career as a reporter with the Glenrothes Gazette and grew up in Fife before going on to work for the BBC, She studied at Glasgow University and, after joining the Conservative party, was their candidate for the Glasgow North East constituency in a 2009 by-election and at the 2010 General Election.

In the statement she said: “While this news may be unexpected for many people, let me reassure my constituents and voters across Scotland that there’s no change to my political commitment or plans to lead the Scottish Conservatives into the 2021 Holyrood elections – I’m simply doing what thousands of working women do every year: having a child, taking some time off, and returning to work soon after.”

And she added: “Jen and I are incredibly lucky in the support we have received from family and friends over the past few months – and we know we can rely on them in the months and years to come.”