Baby dies after Auchtertool crash

A baby has died after an emergency caesarean section birth following a car crash near Auchtertool on Wednesday night.

Four people were taken to hospital on after the collision between a Seat Leon and a Transit van, with one young pregnant woman suffering significant injuries..

The 18-year-old female front-seat passenger of the Seat was 30-weeks pregnant at the time of the collision and suffered injuries to her neck and abdomen.

After being taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy she underwent an emergency caesarean section and gave birth to a baby boy.

Sadly however, the child passed away a short time later.

The woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Other occupants of the Seat also continue to be treated in hospital for various injuries.

A 59-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl, who were all within the Transit van, were also treated for minor injuries during this incident.

Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the young mother and her family at this time. We will continue to provide them with all the necessary support and assistance they may require.

“As part of this investigation we are keen to hear from other motorists who were on the B9157, near Meadowfield at around 10.20pm on Wednesday night, and may have witnessed what happened.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information they believe is relevant to this inquiry should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Fife via 101 and quote incident number 4044 of the 3rd October.

