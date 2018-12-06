Baby of the Week - Aidan Elder

One of our recent Babies of the Week is Aidan Elder.

Aidan was born on July 18, 2018 at 10.42 pm at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. He weighed 7lb 6oz.

The parents...

Matthew and Stephanie Elder.

The pregnancy...

Stephanie said Aidan was very punctual as he arrived naturally a day after his due date.

What kind of baby is he...

Aidan loves his feeding and sleeping routine and his favourite time of day is bath time.

The name...

Because of Irish connections, Matthew and Stephanie chose Aidan as they liked the Irish meaning behind it – ‘Little Fire’.

The proud grandparents...

Aidan’s proud grandparents are Andrew and Elaine Elder and Angela and Frank O’Hare.

Any one you’d like to thank...

Matthew and Stephanie would like to thank grandma for supporting both mum and dad during labour and to midwife Katie for all of her help in keeping everyone calm.