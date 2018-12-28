Meet our Baby of the Week Caitlyn Wright.

Caitlyn Eleanor Wright was born on August 28, 2018 at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy weighing 7lbs 5oz.

The parents...

Claire and Grant Wright

The pregnancy...

Claire said that her pregnancy was relatively easy despite being heavily pregnant during a heat wave. Caitlyn was born six days before her due date by a planned c-section so they were prepared for her arrival.

What kind of baby is she...

Caitlyn is a very chilled out, content baby who loves her milk and naps. Her big sister Shannon (4) loves giving her cuddles.

The name...

Claire had always liked the name Caitlyn and when she suggested it to Grant, he liked it too.

The proud grandparents...

Linda and Frank Hailstones, Alana Sneddon and great gran Moira Sneddon.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

After having to spend longer than anticipated in hospital, Claire and Grant are very thankful to the staff at Victoria Hospital.