Baby of the Week - Charlotte Wallace

This week’s Baby of the Week is Charlotte Wallace.

The parents...

Cat Anderson and Ricky Wallace.

The pregnancy...

Cat said that her pregnancy was hard as her blood pressure was high. Charlotte was born two weeks early as nurses wanted her to be born safely and healthy.

What kind of baby is she...

Charlotte is always smiling and she eats very well. She has also a great sleeping schedule.

The name...

Cat and Ricky are big fans of wrestling and the women’s champion at the time was Charlotte Flair. They found it fitting as Charlotte was their little champion.

The proud grandparents...

Charlotte’s proud grandparents are John McQuaid, Andrea Wallace and Karen McDonald.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Cat would like to thank Ricky and his family for being there during her pregnancy and after Charlotte was born.