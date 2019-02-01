Meet our Baby of the Week Hollie Walker.

Hollie Rosina Janet Walker was born on December 23 at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy weighing 6lb 11 and a half oz.

The parents...

Janet Allan and Grant Walker

How was the pregnancy...

Janet’s pregnancy was tough as she had hematoma in the beginning and was at risk of a miscarriage. She was also very sick the whole time but it was all worth it to have Hollie born healthy.

What kind of baby is she...

Hollie is an amazing baby who barely ever cries, She is always so content and loves cuddles.

The name...

Janet and Grant chose her name as it is very appropriate for the time of year she was born. Her middle names were chosen in honour of her gran and granny.

The proud grandparents...

Hollie’s proud grandparents are Rosina Walker and Janet Allan senior.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Janet and Grant would like to thank all of the staff at Victoria Hospital who were an amazing help.