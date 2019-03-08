Baby of the Week - Issac Gordon

Meet this week’s Baby of the Week Issac Brydone Gordon who was born on December 27, 2018 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy weighing 8lb 3oz.

The parents...

Taylor Gordon and Logan Jamieson

The pregnancy...

Taylor suffered from pelvic floor dysfunction so was in a lot of pain especially in the later stages of her pregnancy. She was due to be induced on the 28.

What kind of baby is he...

Issac is a very content baby. He eats and sleeps well and is settling into a good routine.

The name...

Taylor and Logan had the name Issac from the very beginning. He has a matching middle name with his uncle (Taylor’s brother).

The proud grandparents...

Issac’s proud grandparents are Louise and Stephen Curran and Kevin Jamieson and late Aileen Graham.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Taylor and Logan would like to thank all of the staff from the midwife-led unit, the consultant-led unit and Ward Two for all the care and compassion they received.