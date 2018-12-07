Baby of the Week - Mason McCulloch

Our Baby of the Week is Mason McCulloch.

Mason Ian Thomas McCulloch was born on August 12, 2018, at 10.10pm at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 6lbs 13oz.

The parents...

Tammy McTague and Ian McCulloch

The pregnancy...

Tammy said her pregnancy went smoothly; so smoothly that Mason was born 10 days early.

What kind of baby is he...

Mason is a very content happy little boy. He loves his milk and he’s up to 13lbs already! Mason has slept all night from six weeks.

The name...

Tammy said that they chose Mason because she and Ian liked the name. They had two names that they really liked, either Mason or Finlay.

The proud grandparents...

Mason’s proud grandparents are Thoman McTague, Ian McCulloch, Jim and Mary Grant and Elaine Henderson.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Tammy and Ian would like to thank all of their friends and family for their lovely gifts and support during Tammy’s pregnancy and after Mason was born.