Back on the beach for a clean-up Revolution

Kirkcaldy’s Revolution Barbershop is holding its second beach clean up of the year this Sunday after the first outing proved to be a huge success.

The High Street shop held its inaugural beach clean back in April and owner Mark Reynolds said he now plans to make it a regular event thanks to the enthusiasm of the local community.

A tyre washed up on the beach at Kirkcaldy Harbour (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“The first one was a hit and had a big response,” he said, “there’s a lot of like-minded people in Kirkcaldy so I just figured we should just keep doing it.

“The goal is to have once twice a year, one in April and one in October, because that when the boats come in and go out. So that seemed to be a good time to do it and it’s at different locations this time.”

Those taking part will form in two groups; one at Seafield Tower working along to the harbour seawall, whilst the second group will tackle the huge tyres and abandoned boat which have washed up at the harbour itself.

Pickers and bags will be provided which were donated by ExxonMobil.

Revolution owner Mark Reynolds (Pic: George McLuskie)

Mark said: “We’re going to pull up those tyres and chop that boat up, I’ve got a couple of guys coming with chainsaws.

“The problem was that the tyres aren’t recyclable so I got in touch with Thomas Muir Skip Hire who said they’d donate a skip for free then take all the bits away and sort it all out for us which is amazing.”

He added: “We try to make it kid-friendly too and set an example for the youngsters. So we’re saying to people bring your kids, bring your dogs and make a family event out of it.

“And at the end of the day it’s any excuse to have a party at Revolution!”

There will be an after-party back at the Revolution shop which is being catered by Victoria Road’s Kangus Coffee House, whilst anyone attending will be given a biodegradable wristband from the Kings Live Lounge, which will allow for a free drink at a further after-party held by newly opened Esplanade cafe and bar.

“The last time the response was huge so I think it should just be as good this time,” Mark said.

“It’s not that hard to organise really. It kind of takes care of itself.

“We’ll try and mix it up as we go along in the future and try to keep it going and get the community involved a couple of times a year.”

The event takes place this Sunday and anyone is invited to join in with groups meeting at 11am.

Mark added: “We’re keeping any official involvement out of it. This is by us, for us.

“What we’re saying is, ‘don’t talk about it – be about it’.”