Baker backs school breakfast club

Pupils at Balwearie High were the grateful recipients of funding awarded by the Stephens Bakery Foundation to support their breakfast clubs.

The school has two such clubs, one in the main building and one in the Department of Additional Support, where between 40 and 50 pupils can get a healthy breakfast to set them up for the day. It has been proven that learning improves when a pupil has had a good breakfast.

Margaret Johnstone, the school’s Support Services Co ordinator, said: “We will continue to build on our current numbers and hope more pupils join in the future as we strive to close the poverty gap.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress