Band trying to track down Fife family from 60s video footage

A band is attempting to track down a family filmed enjoying a day out at Craigtoun Park back in 1966.

The video for band Spare Snare’s new song, Grow, features restored super 8mm footage of a family gathering, a trip to Southend on Sea, and a visit to Craigtoun Park.

The group is now hoping to find the family in the vintage footage.

Adam Lockhart, the band member who put the video together, explained how it was put together.

“I work at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design,” he said. “Some time ago someone handed in these super 8mm reels, which were then left lying around for ages.

“I came across them and digitised the film, and found all this interesting footage.”

Adam then used the footage to create a video for the song, Grow.

He said: “The song sounds quite nostalgic. It’s about growing up. The footage reminded me of that – it’s about families and that kind of thing.”

He added: “The reels were handed in a long time ago. I don’t know the circumstances of the reels being handed in.

“The only thing we know is that the McKenzie family is on the reels.”

The video can be found by searching for ‘Spare Snare - Grow’ on YouTube.

If you recognise the family featured in the video, you can contact Adam by emailing a.lockhart@dundee.ac.uk.

The album Sounds is released in June.