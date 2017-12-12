Banned driver found to be driving while on drugs

A Fife man was found to be under the influence of drugs as he drove a car from a supermarket when he was already disqualified.

David Doig (37) of Cleish Gardens, Kirkcaldy, was unsteady on his feet and was slurring speech, raising suspicions.

Doig admitted that on June 22 at Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, he drove a car while unfit to do so through drink or drugs.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “At around 7am a customer approached staff at Asda concerned about two males in a vehicle and thought they had been drinking.

“The vehicle was found at the nearby petrol station and the accused was fumbling with a pump.

“He drove the car from the pump to the kiosk where he was slurring his words.”

Police had been called and saw Doig was unsteady on his feet when he was taken into their vehicle.

Doig told officers he had taken sleeping tablets.

Sheriff Chris Shead imposed a community payback order with 160 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.