Barbara Dickson returns to Fife for two special concerts

Renowned singer Barbara Dickson returns to Fife for two back to back concerts next month.

She is on stage with a special semi-acoustic show at the BYre Theatre on Thursday, November 13 and Friday 14th.

She will be joined by pianist Nick Holland for an exploration of her vast catalogue of songs.

The Fife born singer emerged from the region’s thriving folk scene in the 1960s and went on to have a string of hits including Answer Me, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, Caravan, as well as the million-selling number one single, I Know Him So Well, performed with Elaine Paige.

Barbara Dickson (Pic: Submitted)

She is Scotland’s best-selling female album artist, with six platinum, eleven gold and seven silver albums. Support comes from Anthony Toner, who has shared stages with the likes of Nanci Griffith and blues/jazz superstar Van Morrison.

Ticket info at byretheatre.com