Bat Walk: Chance to see bats in Kirkcaldy

An evening walk through a Kirkcaldy park has been organised to spot bats and remove the mystery from the winged creatures.

Dunnikier Country Park Development Group have arranged for local wild life specialist, Johanna Willi, to lead a Community Bat Walk on the evening of Wednesday, April 17.

Johanna said: “We aim to bring the world of bats to life by making their sounds audible using bat detectors.

“Maybe, we can also dispel some of those myths by helping answer some of your bat related questions.”

Places are limited so to join us on this family friendly bat walk please book by contacting: nature.info@fife.gov.uk.

