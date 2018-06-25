Bavarian Beer and Music Festival to return to Kirkcaldy

The beer tent is coming back to Kirkcaldy Town Square, as the dates for this year’s twin town festival have been announced.

This year will mark 55 years of twinning with the Bavarian town, with the opening of the festival on Thursday, August 30.

The marquee is set to return, along with Ingolstadt brewer Herrnbrau, until Sunday September 2.

As ever there will be Scottish and Bavarian food stalls, with live music from both countries.

The event, presented by the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, takes place every two years,