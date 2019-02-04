BBC’s The One Show reports on £1 auction of Kirkcaldy shopping centre

BBC’s The One Show will spotlight the Kirkcaldy shopping centre with a £1 auction pricetag tonight.

The flagship magazine programme will report on the cut price bid to find new owners for The Postings – 24 hours before it goes under the hammer.

Pic: Fife Free Press

The show was in town last week for a day of filming presented by Isla St Clair who opened the Wm Low store in the Postings back in 1981.

She took a trip down memory lane to see what has happened to the centre since she cut the red ribbon.

Isla, who shot to fame with the Generation Game with host Larry Grayson, also visited the Fife Free Press office to look at our bound volumes which reported on the development of The Postings, and how it promised to be a “mecca for shoppers.”

Her report is due to broadcast tonight from 7.00pm on BBC1.

Pic: Fife Free Press

The Postings’ auction with will be streamed live from London on Tuesday.

Owners, Columbia Threadneedle, generated UK-wide headlines when it slapped a £1 price tag on the property in a bid to get it off its books three years after the loss of Tesco saw a devastating collapse in footfall.

The centre, opened at a cost of £4.2m in 1981, it has only four units occupied, and the owners say they have had a lot of interest in the fire sale price.

The auction on Tuesday has 75 lots with the Postings listed at number 72.

It can be watched online HERE http://www.realbid.co.uk/realbidcom/galleryvid.asp to follow the coverage.