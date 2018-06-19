‘Be alert’ warning after elderly Fife woman conned by bogus workmen

An elderly Fife woman has been left shaken after bogus callers conned her out of a large sum of money.

Two men pretending to be workmen and got into he home in Croftouterly, Leslie, on Saturday.

They stole a three-figure sum of cash,

Police branded their actions ‘‘a despicable crime.’’

They also fear the duo tried to con other householders in the area.

Saturday’s incident happened around 3.30 p.m. when the duo called at the elderly woman’s home.

They made an excuse to get in, and stole a three-figure sum of cash.

The first suspect is described as being around 5ft 7 in tall, of stocky build, in his mid-20s with dark brown short hair. He was clean shaven with a round face and a local Fife accent.

The second suspect was also 5ft 7in tall, slim built, also in his mid-20s, and had light brown hair.

Both men were wearing long sleeved dark jumpers with round necks and red writing on the sleeve.

Sergeant Kirk Donnelly of Glenrothes community policing team said: “This is a despicable crime which has left a vulnerable older woman very upset and shaken.’’

He added: “We believe the suspects may have attempted to do the same thing to other households in the Leslie and wider Glenrothes area.

Local officers are conducting door-to-door and reassurance patrols in the area over the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 2432 of 18th June, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”