Beaters to recapture escaped buffalo – and you can help!

Expert beaters have been drafted in to the search in a bid to recapture the buffalo which has been on the loose in Fife since Saturday.

And the call has also gone out to members of the public who can help out by taking part in a “unique experience”.

Efforts will be made today to herd the young animal out of the woods near Cardenden, but Buffalo Farm says volunteers would also be welcome.

A post on social media said: “Unfortunately we have had no positive signs of our young buffalo, since yesterday morning, but we are confident we know that he is hiding up in a thick wooded area.

“We have organised a team of experienced beaters to sweep the area and hopefully push him out to where we will have calm cows waiting in a pen, who we will walk him back to the farm with.

“If you would like to volunteer then you would be more than welcome – but it will not be for the faint hearted ! It is dense forest and steep hills that we will be covering so you do need to be fit enough to cope with that- you are welcome to bring obedient dogs that will return when called.”

The attempt starts at 11am this morning and will take approximately 3 hours.

If you’d like to be involved, call: 01592 646252.