A major craft beer company has announced that it is to open a new bar in Fife in 2018.

BrewDog announced at its AGM that a bar is scheduled to open in St Andrews this year – one of six in Scotland.

A new bar is also set to open at Edinburgh Airport.

The announcement was made at its annual ‘Annual General Mayhem’ which saw 8000 of its Equity Punk investors descend on the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.