Bid to breathe life into Letham Glen before anniversary

A Leven woman is aiming to breathe new life into a local beauty spot.

In 2023, it will be 100 years since Fife Council took over the running of Letham Glen – and local woman Jacqueline Brown wants to revamp the park before the landmark.

Jacqueline, who is studying horticulture at the Elmwood Campus in Cupar, is looking at possibly starting a group to help revitalise the park.

She has numerous ideas for the park, from smaller things like improving the fencing and clearing the paths to larger projects like bringing the old pond back into use.

“I come for walks around here,” Jacqueline said.

“I’ve been here a few times and thought it was quite sad looking. It would be nice to see the place tidied up a bit more.

“It’s sad. Come the winter time there is no colour in the place. There is nothing to bring people down. There’s no sheltered areas to sit on the nicer days.

“It’d be nice to give it a revamp for the 100th, so there could be a celebration. There is bound to be people in the community who feel the same.”

Jacqueline highlighted the work charity FEAT has done at Silverburn Park.

“That is getting worked on to get the place revitalised,” she added. “Why shouldn’t Letham Glen get the same treatment?”

The next step for Jacqueline is holding further talks with Fife Council about what can be done at Letham Glen.

If you would be interested in helping with the Glen, contact Jacquline on infolethamglen@gmail.com.