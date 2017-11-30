Bid to find ‘BMW’ driver who smashed wall and drove off

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the driver of a car which collided with a garden wall before driving off.

The incident happened on Station Road in Thornton shortly before 10pm on Friday, November 24.

A car was heard revving loudly before the collision and the driver did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a large dark-coloured saloon-type vehicle, possibly a BMW or similar make.

The vehicle, which also had a front-seat passenger, was last seen heading in the direction of Main Street.

PC Michael Laing of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Thankfully, the vehicle stopped just short of colliding with a house however it has caused significant damage to a garden wall which will require to be rebuilt.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area, which we expect will have sustained damage during the collision, or who has any information about this to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.