Bid to help youngsters get into law

A Kirkcaldy law student is helping to make teenagers’ dreams of becoming a solicitor come true in the run-up to Christmas.

Alisha O’Callaghan, who is in her second year at the University of Edinburgh, has achieved outstanding academic success, and is being supported through her legal education by Scottish charity the Lawscot Foundation.

She has launched a campaign to raise money to support other talented youngsters from less advantaged backgrounds through university and onwards to becoming a solicitor.