Big changes for Fife Nativity play

The organisers behind the popular Fife Nativity have announced a stripped-back and free production, ahead of its opening next week.

The unique event, which is staged outside and features live animals and a real baby as Jesus, will take place at two Cupar locations and tickets will be free.

Producer Eugene Adams explained that the group wanted to create a more accessible production.

“In the past it has been a big, exciting production, with lots of professional lighting, sound and stuff,” he said.

“The idea this year was to strip it right back to make sure there was no cost attached.

“Now we’re doing it in two venues in Cupar. Both different, but both exciting in terms of what we can offer the audiences.

“We want to make it accessible and reach an audience we haven’t been able to reach before because it’s been on the outskirts.”

Performances will take place on Friday, December 22, at St Columbas at 7pm, and then on Saturday at 4.30pm and 6.30pm, at St John’s Church.

The production will be split – with the first half taking place outside, and the second half inside.

Eugene explained that attendees are invited to come in beforehand for mince pies and mulled wine.

And he said that the production is for everyone.

“This isn’t any evangelical crusade by any means – quite the opposite,” Eugene said.

“I think it’s important for people to know that.

“This is for those with faith and those without.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and slow down. Christmas has become so crazy, chaotic and commercial for all of us.

“This is a nice opportunity to sit down and get some of that tradition back before Christmas.

“It’s a chance to unwind and enjoy and bit of storytelling.”

The production pulls together a cast from local communities – all amateurs, and many performing for the first time.

Eugene said that the change in scale meant it would not be the “grand event” it had been in previous years, but felt it would be “even more special”.

He added: “It feels personal and more intimate.

“The change has created challenges but also opportunities. We’ve embraced the challenge.”