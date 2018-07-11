Big Mac statue returns to Fife aquarium

Staff at a Fife aquarium have been celebrating after their missing six-foot mackerel statue was returned.

The model – nicknamed Big Mac – disappeared under mysterious circumstances last week, having stood outside St Andrews Aquarium for the last four years.

Aquarium staff had noticed something fishy was afoot following recent graduation festivities when Big Mac wasn’t in his usual spot.

John Mace, managing director of St Andrews Aquarium, commented: “I’m delighted to report that Big Mac has been returned to the aquarium.

“He’s looking a little bit worse for wear after his recent adventures, but once he’s had some attention he’ll be back outside the aquarium welcoming visitors as usual.”