Big names back fundraising gig for boxing club

A live music night in Kirkcaldy, which aims to raise funds to help get more youngsters involved in boxing, has been backed by some of the biggest names in the sport.

Scottish Commonwealth hero Josh Taylor and multiple-time world champion Leo Santa Cruz are among those who have sent messages of support for the Rock N Ropes event at Society on Saturday, June 2.

The night will feature six bands, plus ‘Rockaoke’, where the crowd is encouraged to sing along.

The aim is to raise funds for an extension to Denbeath Boxing Club in Leven, after bosses at the club said that they were in danger of having to turn away youngsters keen to learn.

And Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has also written a letter of support, and sent a bottle of whisky to be raffled.

Signing off the handwritten letter to Denbeath Boxing Club, Ms Davidson added: “Can’t wait to get my boxing gloves back on after the birth of my child.”

Both Josh Taylor and Leo Santa Cruz sent video messages to the club, wishing it all the best, with the Mexican WBA Super featherweight world champion saying: “Small boxing clubs like you guys make champions like me.”

John Todd, of Denbeath Boxing Club, said he was blown away by the messages of support.

“It’s unbelievable. It means a huge amount to the club.

“Leo Santa Cruz is the pinnacle.

“At his weight he is the world champion, so for someone like that to take just 15 seconds out of his day to make us a wee message really means the world.

“I know Josh Taylor, he’s an up-and-coming boxer, and he’s going to be world champion. He was over the moon to lend his support.

“Ruth Davidson also sent us a bottle of Speyside whisky, autographed, and with a nice letter.

“The momentum for the event is really picking up, tickets are selling well and it’s gathering steam.”

A mock boxing ring will also be used as a stage at Society, to add to the theme of the fundraising event.

“The stage is built,” added John. “It’s going to be an exact replica of a boxing ring. It’s actually full size, so it’s going to be a bit of a spectacle.

“We’ve had some sponsors come in now and help us out with funding, and it can all make a great difference to the club as we’re actually at the stage now where we’re physically turning people away.

“We simply don’t have the room for them.

“Once we’ve got this extension built we won’t have to turn anybody away. Any youngster that comes down there will be able to train at that gym.

“There’s important life lessons you can learn in a gym. They learn things like respect, discipline, and sportsmanship – it’s whatever they take out of it.”

Bands playing on the night include Easy Ride, The Ellies, The Catch 22s, Vault VI, Lee Muir, and Psycho Therapy.

Rock N Ropes will take place at Society, Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy, at 6pm on Saturday, June 2.