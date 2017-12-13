Big step forward for fast food plan

Plans to bring a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant to Leven have taken a huge step forward, with the submission of a new planning application.

The fast-food giant announced its plans to come to the town back in February, however, the project appeared to be on the brink in June due to concerns over traffic safety.

McDonald’s original plan had been to create a priority junction at the site of the old gas works on Riverside Road, but Fife Council insisted on a mini-roundabout, which would require fibre-optic cables to be relocated at a prohibitive cost of £250,000.

But this month new plans have been submitted, with a mini-roundabout outside the entrance to the retail park.

A McDonald’s UK spokesperson said: “We currently have a planning application submitted for the development of the site in Leven and are working with the council to achieve a satisfactory outcome to the application.”

Councillor Colin Davidson welcomed the news of the new application.

“I’m led to believe that all the major hurdles have been removed and I look forward to the formal decision being made,” he said.

“It’s good to see the applicant and the council have worked together to solve the issues to bring further employment to the area.“