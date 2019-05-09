Big turnout for Kinghorn beach clean

More than 60 people turned out to help clean Pettycur beach in Kinghorn in a huge community effort at the weekend.

Organising the event was a sub group of the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council, and members were delighted at the response to an appeal to help clear plastic and other waste from the scenic spot.

The group is looking at ways of reducing the amount of single-use plastics in Kinghorn in the hope that it can reduce those plastics finding their way into our seas.

Alan McIlravie, chairman of the community council, said: “The regular visits by minki and humpbacked whales, together with the dolphins, seals, porpoises and sea birds has caught the imagination of so many people who now realise that exotic wildlife isn’t just on television, it is all around us.”

Supported by equipment provided by Fife Coast and Countryside Trust the enthusiastic group, including children and dogs, spent around two hours cleaning the beach in very chilly conditions. The clean-up also coincided with the steam train, Union of South Africa, puffing its way along the line from Burntisland to Kinghorn.

Clean-up organisers Lynn Munro and Fiona Steele expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who came along to support the event.

“As well as cleaning the beach to stop plastic getting in to the seas and then in to the plants and wildlife, we are trying to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in Kinghorn,” said Lynn.

“If we can encourage more and more people to think about their use of plastic then we will make a real change to the dangers which the environment faces.”

Several businesses in Kinghorn are exploring ways in which they can limit single-use plastics in their products and wares, and the sub-group members are investigating ways to help these businesses find the right products at an affordable price.

The group intends to hold another beach clean at Pettycur in September and is urging those who would like to be involved and help people to continue to enjoy the beauty of the area, to keep an eye out for notices in the Fife Free Press and on social media.