Bike ride in memory of Fife cycling champion Jimmy D

Dozens of cyclists from all over Fife and much further afield are set to take part in a special bike ride to remember a man who championed cycling in the Kingdom.

Jim Drummond, affectionately known to friends as Jimmy D, died in November following a head injury after a fall at work. He was just 51 years old.

He helped organise and run the very first Fife Feeder Ride to Pedal on Parliament in 2012 when around a dozen cycling enthusiasts from around Fife pedalled to the Scottish Parliament to meet with hundreds of others around the country to campaign to improve safety for cyclists on the country’s roads and call for more of the Scottish government’s transportation budget to be spent on cycling.

The event is still going strong, with the numbers of Fifers taking part almost doubling every year.

He was also a big supporter of the Fife 100, a 100 mile cycle around the Kingdom.

Jim’s daughter Michaella (21), a student at Glasgow University, has organised the cycling event on May 26 at Millport on the island of Great Cumbrae, where Jim and his family, including his daughter and wife Karen, spent many happy times.

Around 50 cyclists so far have signed up to cycle the cumulative distance of John O’Groats to Land’s End while raising money for a bike for Talking Tandems, a charity Jim also supported.

Michaella said: “We wanted to do something positive to remember him by, and my dad always said that when he felt upset or stressed he would go out on his bike and always feel better.

“We couldn’t think of a better way than a bike ride around Millport which is ten miles around and fairly flat, so ideal for everyone to join in.

“It is all about just getting together to enjoy a cycle and remember dad, with people doing what they can manage

“Hopefully by the end of the day we will have cycled at least the distance from John O’Groats to Land’s End and raised a bit of money for Talking Tandems.”

In addition, world-famous cyclist Mark Beaumont has donated a signed cycling top which he wore on his round the world cycle to the cause.

“Dad did loads to promote cycling, from teaching people to ride a bike in Beveridge Park to organising cycling events and supporting cycle clubs around the country, and we are expecting people from all over the UK to come along for the event,” added Michaella.

To donate, visit: mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/cycleforjimmyd.