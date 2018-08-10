Biker accused of killing dog walker

A MAN has appeared in court accused of killing a dog walker on a rural road while riding a motorbike in the dark with no lights on.

Josephine Fernie died on November 16 last year after allegedly being struck by a motorcycle on the A917 Pittenweem to Anstruther road in the East Neuk.

Ignacio Abecia (46) of Sou’wester Court, Cellardyke, has now appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of causing the 54-year-old’s death by dangerous driving.

Prosecutors allege he rode his Triumph TT600 motorbike on the rural road without front or rear lights during the hours of darkness.

They say he then collided with Mrs Fernie who was “so severely injured that she died”.

Abecia made no plea during a brief private hearing, where he faced a single charge on petition of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination and released Abecia on bail pending further court dates being set.

In a statement released through Police Scotland after Josephine’s death, her family said: “Josephine was a remarkable woman who would do anything for anyone.

“The most loving caring wife anyone could have as well as the most loving mum in the world, always there when you wanted a laugh.”

