Black Watch cadets tune up for 2024

The Regimental Band, Black Watch Army Cadet Force, will be tuning in for their first rehearsal of 2024 on January 7.

The youth wind band recruits from Fife and Perth and Kinross and is the only wind band in the Army Cadet Force in Scotland. Anyone aged 12 to 17 is welcome and no previous experience is necessary as instruments and instruction are provided, free of charge.

As well as music, the Army Cadet Force also builds confidence and teaches youngsters important life skills such as First Aid and Map-reading. They are also one of the UK’s biggest providers of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

Bandmaster Robert Cowan said: “Music is a skill that anyone can enjoy. The skills, self-discipline and experiences that playing a musical instrument brings is further enhanced by taking part in one of the most unique musical ensembles in Scotland.

People procession Edinburgh

"Our young musicians, many of whom had never played an instrument before joining the band, have gone on to perform in events ranging from Christmas Carols at a Nursing Home to an International Military Tattoo in China. Some have used the skills learnt in the band to gain Music Qualifications at School or even progress on to a professional career in Music.”

Newly promoted Cadet Corporal Caleb Middleton’s favourite thing about the band is camps. He said: “It’s where we get to make so many friends from all over the UK, coming together to make music. Whether it’s a weekend or a week long camp, I always enjoy them. And my mum always says that it’s cheaper than keeping me at home for a week!”

The band’s annual calendar sees many engagements, including the Ceremony Beating Retreat on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle. They recently took part in the Presentation of the Honours of Scotland to His Majesty The King, leading the People’s Procession from Edinburgh Castle. After a busy 2023, the Band is looking forward to an equally busy 2024 and now is the time to join if you want to get the most out of being a member.

Rehearsals are held every Sunday, from 6.45pm to 9pm, and are based in the Army Reserve Centre, Baltimore Road, Glenrothes.