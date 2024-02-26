Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the scene at Quarry Park in Leslie early on Sunday morning. Firefighters, paramedics and police were all in attendance, and a tarpaulin was put up behind the skatepark as forensic officers began their work.

Police said last night the death of the 57-year old was not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Sunday, we were made aware the body of a 57-year-old man had been discovered in the Leslie area. His next of kin have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”