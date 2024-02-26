Body found in Fife park – death not suspicious say police
Emergency services were called to the scene at Quarry Park in Leslie early on Sunday morning. Firefighters, paramedics and police were all in attendance, and a tarpaulin was put up behind the skatepark as forensic officers began their work.
Police said last night the death of the 57-year old was not being treated as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Sunday, we were made aware the body of a 57-year-old man had been discovered in the Leslie area. His next of kin have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The area of the park that was cordoned off has now been re-opened.