Body found in search for missing Fife man

Police Scotland has confirmed that a body has sadly been found in the search for missing Fife man.
Steven Cunningham, 48, from Cowdenbeath, has not been seen since July 10.
A member of the public discovered the body of a man near to the Loch Ken area of Dumfries yesterday evening (Friday, July 20).
Formal identification is yet take place, however Mr Cunningham’s family have been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.