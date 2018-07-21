Body found in search for missing Fife man

Police Scotland has confirmed that a body has sadly been found in the search for missing Fife man.

Steven Cunningham, 48, from Cowdenbeath, has not been seen since July 10.

A member of the public discovered the body of a man near to the Loch Ken area of Dumfries yesterday evening (Friday, July 20).

Formal identification is ‎yet take place, however Mr Cunningham’s family have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.