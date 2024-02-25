News you can trust since 1871
Body in Fife park sparks police investigation

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in a Fife park. They are treating the death as unexplained.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Feb 2024, 10:27 GMT
Emergency services were called to the scene at Quarry Park in Leslie early on Sunday morning. Firefighters, paramedics and police were all in attendance.

A tarpaulin has been put up behind the skatepark as forensic officers begin their work.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30 am on Sunday we were made aware the body of a man had been discovered in the Leslie area. The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.

