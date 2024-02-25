Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the scene at Quarry Park in Leslie early on Sunday morning. Firefighters, paramedics and police were all in attendance.

A tarpaulin has been put up behind the skatepark as forensic officers begin their work.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30 am on Sunday we were made aware the body of a man had been discovered in the Leslie area. The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”