Bogus caller steals cash from 83-year old Fife woman

Police have warned householders in Fife to stay alert after two incidents involving bogus callers left one elderly woman out conned out of a sum of money.

A man claiming to be from a utility company talked his way into the home of an 83-year woman in Glenrothes, and stolen money.

He tried the same trick at a neighbouring property, but didn’t get in.

READ MORE: More rail woes for Fife commuters until after Christmas

READ MORE: 13 strange things that happened in Fife in 2018

READ MORE: The day Girls Aloud came to Kirkcaldy

The incidents happened over the weekend, sparking a police investigation.

Officers say they are following a positive line of inquiry – and advised householders to be alert.

Local Community Sergeant Kirk Donnelly said: “It’s important when dealing with any caller that you are certain of who they say they are before granting anyone entry to your home.

“This can be checked through checking valid photographic ID if this is an expected appointment with a company or person.

“Verification can also be made by telephoning the company to check they have persons operating in the area.

“I would urge anyone who is unsure of the persons identity to just refuse them entry.

“Any person suspecting the caller to be bogus should contact us on 101.”