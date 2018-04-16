Bogus workmen target 92-year-old woman

Police in Fife are appealing for information after bogus workmen targeted a 92-year-old woman.

Two men turned up at her home in Raith Avenue in Cowdenbeath around 11am on Thursday, April 12. They offered to do some gardening work for £30 which they completed.

They then asked for a two figure sum of cash to buy materials for further maintenance work.

However they left and did not return.

The males spoke with a Glaswegian accent and drove a van.

Officers are now asking for anyone with information to please get in contact.

Community Inspector Gavin Cameron of Cowdenbeath police station said: “Anyone can fall foul of these kinds of criminals but they do tend to deliberately target those they see as vulnerable or elderly.

“The complainer in this case did the right thing by reporting it to police and we will do everything in our power to bring these individuals to justice.

“Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of Raith Avenue on Thursday around 11am is asked to please get in contact.

“Similarly if anyone has any other information that can assist us in our inquiries is asked to get in touch via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting 1728 of April 13.”