Bomb scare package ‘no risk to public’

Police say that they have established that the suspicious package which raised the alarm in Fife yesterday would provide no risk to the public.

Roads in St andrews were closed off yesterday afternoon after the discovery of the package shortly after midday.

Emergency services rushed to the St Mary’s Street area to conduct investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife were called to an address in the St Mary’s Street area of St Andrews at around 12.45pm on Thursday June 7 following a report of a potentially suspicious package being received.

“Local road closures were put in place as a precaution and emergency services were in attendance.

“Enquiries have now established that there was no risk to the public.”