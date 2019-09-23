Bomb squad called after explosives found on Fife beach

The bomb squad are in attendance.

The bomb squad are investigating after possible explosives washed up on a Fife beach today.

The “historic item” was found at Lower Largo, with streets sealed off after the discovery.

Operatives from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) are on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called today at 11.35am to a report of ordinance on the beach at Lower Largo.

“Local closures were put in place and the EOD are in attendance to assess the item and carry out a controlled explosion.”

