Bomb squad called after explosives found on Fife beach

The bomb squad are investigating after possible explosives washed up on a Fife beach today.
The “historic item” was found at Lower Largo, with streets sealed off after the discovery.
Operatives from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) are on the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called today at 11.35am to a report of ordinance on the beach at Lower Largo.
“Local closures were put in place and the EOD are in attendance to assess the item and carry out a controlled explosion.”
