Bomb squad called after mortar find

A Fife beauty spot has been closed by police after a suspected explosive device was discovered.

Tentsmuir in north east Fife has been cordoned off and explosive ordinance disposal operatives are being drafted in to deal with what is thought to be a mortar.

The public have been urged to stay well clear by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are currently in attendance in the Tentsmuir Forest area of Tayport following a report that a suspected mortar shell was found by a member of the public.

“Specialist personnel, including the EOD, have been alerted and a cordon is currently in place.

“The public are asked to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience at this time.”