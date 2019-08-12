Bones wash out onto Fife road after church wall collapses

Bones were washed out onto a Fife street after a church wall collapsed following heavy rain over the weekend.

A historic wall at the Largo and Newburn Parish Church in Upper Largo collapsed on Saturday, disturbing some of the graves.

Fife Council attended the scene and closed the church and churchyard.

Liz Murphy, head of bereavement services at Fife Council, said: “Unfortunately, some historic graves were disturbed and exposed. In order to preserve the dignity of the deceased, where safe, the remains have been moved into the church. Any exposed ancient lairs are covered until it is safe to restore or rebury them.”