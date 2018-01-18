Book the date and get ready to join the carnival!

News that a second Fife Pride event is returning to Kirkcaldy this summer has been warmly welcomed.

Organisers of the colourful spectacle in the Kingdom confirmed the 2018 event will take place in the town on Saturday, July 7.

The first Fife Pride event last year was a huge success. Pic: George McLuskie.

It follows the success of the first one in Kirkcaldy last year when an estimated 3000 people attended.

Richard McArthur, the new co-convener of the Fife Pride team, said: “Due to the overwhelmingly positive response we had from the public to our first event in the Town Square, it made sense for us to continue with Kirkcaldy as the home of Pride in Fife.

“The venue has great transport links and is more practical than most of the parks for people with mobility issues. We are looking forward to improving on our successful first year and we hope everyone will come visit Fife for the weekend on July 7.”

Stuart Duffy, one of the organising team, added: “We were delighted with the response from Fifers to our new Pride event, partly down to the success of our partnership with Pink Saltire and others.

“There’s a lot of work goes into planning an event of this size and we’re so pleased to have more people coming forward to get involved.”

Nina Munday, manager at Fife Centre for Equalities, which is again supporting the event, said: “We are pleased that Fife Pride is now guided by its own independent board.

“After the success of Fife Pride last year, we anticipate that it would become an annual event.

“We will continue to support Fife Pride and encourage every Fifer to attend this significant cultural event.”

Bill Harvey, BID manager at Kirkcaldy4All, welcomed the event’s return, and added: “Fife Pride provides a major economic benefit and is a family orientated event.

“It is a great spectacle for Kirkcaldy and we are looking forward to the Pride march once again this year.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “This was a massive success last year both in terms of the organisers’ aspirations and the positive economic and social impact on our town centre and community.

“The first time someone tries something new, they will be full of trepidation, that comes with the territory.

“Fife Pride 2018 in Kirkcaldy will repeat the best of last year’s event and no doubt add further value to the experience.”

Cllr Crooks added: “If we can find a red carpet then it should be rolled out for Fife Pride’s return to the Lang Toun.”