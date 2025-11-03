Borders car crash death driver sent to jail

Christopher Lynn

​​A man who killed a Hawick woman whilst driving under the influence of cocaine has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Christopher Lynn was speeding near Ashkirk on August 15, 2023 when he smashed his Ford Ranger pick up into the rear of a Vauxhall Astra driven by Yvonne Nichol.

The force of the crash sent the car into the path of an oncoming Nissan Juke on the A7 Edinburgh to Carlisle road.

Ms Nichol later died from her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week at the High Court in Glasgow, Lynn (32) was sentenced to six years in prison.

A judge told him: "You were travelling at 81 mph around five seconds or so prior to the collision with the white Astra."

Two others, motorist Jacqueline Szoneberg and car passenger Graham Clark, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Lord Clark said that victim impact statements prepared in the case were "harrowing" and showed the terrible impact of the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Lynn that if he was sentencing him after a trial he would have jailed him for eight years, but that would be reduced following his guilty plea.

Lord Clark said that he took into account in sentencing Lynn that he was a first offender who has expressed genuine remorse for his actions.

Lynn, formerly of Easter Langside Drive, Dalkeith, in Midlothian, earlier admitted causing the death of Ms Nichol and serious injury to the others by driving dangerously.

He was driving at excessive speed and while impaired by consumption of the Class A drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advocate depute Alan Parfery said: "Having ingested cocaine at an earlier time, his reactions were slow and impaired because he was in the comedown phase.

"He had consumed cocaine at some time the previous day."

He was found to be travelling at 66 mph when his Ford Ranger, which was subject to a 50 mph speed limit, hit the Astra driven by Ms Nichol.

She was freed from her vehicle by firefighters and taken to Borders General Hospital but died.

The court heard that Lynn was earlier travelling through Galashiels when he felt unwell and stopped, before resuming his journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Victoria Dow said that Lynn came from a good background and maintained employment throughout his adult life.

She said: "He is, in my submission, a man who deeply regrets his behaviour that led to this devastating accident."

Lord Clark banned him from driving for nine years and told him he would not be allowed to obtain a driving licence until he passed the extended test.

Inspector Dominic Doyle said: “"Lynn made choices which left him unfit to be behind the wheel of a vehicle that day. His reckless actions had devastating consequences, taking the life of Yvonne Nichol and leaving others with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This tragedy serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility every driver has when they get behind the wheel. One person's actions can have irreversible consequences for many others.

"Our thoughts are with Yvonne's family and loved ones, and all those affected by this needless loss."